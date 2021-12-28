Doublelift disagrees with TSM's roster for 2022

When it comes to the competitive scene of League of Legends, Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng is one of the most experienced professional players in West, so his words and statements certainly carry some weight. In fact, the star of eSports has always been quite vocal about his opinions, and this time he spoke about the roster of TSM by 2022.

Now that the TSM roster for 2022 was unveiled, Doublelift had a few things to say about it:

“In terms of brand equity, I don’t think it’s going to be fun to be fond of a mainly Chinese-speaking staff. Thats the reality. We are in the West, we are in the United States, we are in North America, supposedly with American teams. We want them to represent our culture. I guess it’s going to be difficult being an amateur. “

In case you don’t know, the current team of TSM It is made up of the following way:

– Heo “Huni “ Seung-hoon – Top Laner

– Mingyi “Spica “ Mon – Jungler

– Zhu “Keaiduo “ Xiong – Mid laner

– Edward “Tactical “ Ra – ADC

– Wei “Shenyi “ Zi-Jie – Support

Via: Youtube