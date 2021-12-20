Psychonauts 2 has been, without a doubt, one of the biggest surprises and one of the best games that we have had the opportunity to enjoy during this year 2021. Tim Schafer and the Double Fine Productions studio have once again demonstrated their mastery with which they develop their works, loaded with charisma, humor and an intelligence in their design (both levels and script) that is rarely seen in the industry. And now, we can know that Double Fine Productions is working on multiple projects.

It has been on the crowdfounding website Fig, where the development of Psychonauts 2 was paid for, where Double Fine Productions has decided to explain that, although Raz’s latest adventure is already on the market, there is still the odd patch to make what is already an outstanding work nickel-plated. Apart from this, they explain that the studio has split into several teams to ‘experiment’ with their next developments, something they love to do at Double Fine, since they have the opportunity to try different paths by which to take their next works.

Double Fine Productions is working on multiple projects

If the studio continues to develop their works with the same love and passion with which they created their previous titles, we don’t have to worry, since Schafer’s DNA and his studio will be there. For now We can enjoy Psychonauts 2, which is already available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC, in addition to being on Game Pass.