The American Study Double Fine, captained by the charismatic Tim schafer, was the last acquisition before Zenimax. This studio has an incredible track record with stories that have demonstrated a unique style and personality. It all started with Tim Schafer working on Monkey Island and since then they have not stopped growing. The first game like Double Fine was his own Psychonauts which came out on all platforms in 2005. Now, the studio has announced they are working on various titles.

Double Fine wants to offer more than one game

This would not be something new, in the past we have already seen how they have offered remastering of their classics such as Full Throttle, Day of Tentacle or Grim Fandango. This studio has a unique talent for storytelling and they want to tell a lot under the Xbox Game Studios label.

“The studio is dividing itself into several teams and launching different projects that we think you will like.” A statement of intent that shows that Double Fine can handle more than one project and its style and quality seal is guaranteed.

“We like experimentation here at Double Fine. Each game is an opportunity to explore new ideas, new visual or game styles, emotions and much more »explains the study. The good thing about Double Fine is that we don’t know what their next game will be about or what visual style they will adopt. Of course, the study has ensured that among its ideas is not to launch Psychonauts 3. Razputin’s stories will have to wait for a future continuation of the story.

Double Fine’s game has taken countless awards during this year. His way of dealing with different mental problems and the development of levels is a delight for any player. At Double Fine they bet more on stories than graphics and the result is sensational.