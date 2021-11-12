Corvette Racing has confirmed its sports program for the 2022 season. As has been rumored, the structure managed by Pratt & Miller will split its efforts next year and will compete in both the WEC and IMSA. Specifically, The first of the Corvette C8.R GTE will be present in the LMGTE-Pro category of the World Championship full time, while the second unit will compete in IMSA’s new GTD Pro class. To this end, Corvette Racing has had to adapt its vehicle to get as close as possible to the new regulations, in addition to commit to owning a real GT3 vehicle by 2024.

Corvette Racing will no longer have two vehicles at IMSA after the decision to split his program. The first Corvette C8.R GTE will compete in each and every round of the WEC, drawing an unpublished program for the General Motors firm to date. This C8.R that will compete under the specification in which it was initially conceived will be under the command of Nick Tandy, Tommy Milner and Alex Sims. It is understood that two of these drivers will form the base line-up of this vehicle and the third of them will join in the longer events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans or the 8-hour races.

For its part, Corvette has done a thorough review of its C8.R at IMSAas it should be as close to a GT3 spec vehicle as possible. Although it maintains its 5.5-liter V8 engine, will have new aerodynamics, tires and ABS system. This version halfway between a GTE and a GT3 will be in the hands of Antonio García, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg. A program that will allow Antonio García to face his twelfth season in the United States. In the meantime, Corvette will work on the development of a Z.06 GT3.R that will also be available to customers by 2024.