Well, it seems that, yes, phase 4 of Marvel takes shape with the next release of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, the long-awaited sequel to the adventures of the (ex) supreme sorcerer played by Benedict Cumberbatch. The film will be released on May 6, 2022 and we already have the first trailer.

Well, the “we already have” thing is a saying since by now all of us who have gone to see ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ have seen it, because this has been the “post-credit scene” of the web launcher tape. But for that reason it is no less interesting to meet several characters around here.

There we have, for example, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), retired from the madding crowd after “the Westview thing” or the appearance of “dark” Doctor Strange, the version of the sorcerer who wanted, over and over again, to save his beloved in the room. episode of ‘What if …?’. In addition, you can see scenarios of ‘Loki’.

The great Sam Raimi directs this film, which has a cast led by Cumberbatch, Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez. Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett are responsible for the script.

Trailer in Spanish

