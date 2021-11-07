Last week Dennis McFadden, a registered architect and consultant on the design review committee at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) for 15 years, resigned from his position. He opposed a new housing plan that had already been approved without his approval and that he considered “inhumane”, a “psychological and social experiment with an as yet unknown impact on personal development and the lives of the students the university wants to serve. ” What made you say such an extreme thing? In short, the absence of windows.

UCSB plans to build a student residence, specifically the largest student residence on the planet, with which the campus would instantly become the eighth densest neighborhood in the world. A monstrosity of almost 16,000 m2 that could host 4,500 students per course. It consists of 11 floors, each floor with eight areas, each area with eight modules and within these eight bedrooms. Those eight bedrooms share two bathrooms and a kitchen area. All identical spaces, cut off by that authoritarian mimicry of the Unité d’Habitation invented 70 years ago. By eye, and by the plans taught, the rooms would not exceed six m2 (Ortega Lara’s famous zulo had 7.5).



Munger Hall project plan

But the detail that has shrunk hearts wherever the design of the building has reached, and as it happened to McFadden, is that, of those 4,500 rooms, 97% of them are designed to be windowless. As a substitute, they will be fitted with backlit skylights with artificial light, specifically the same system used by Disney cruises. Without windows there is no light and without light health problems skyrocket. Without windows, there is no ventilation and health problems skyrocket, and hopefully something like this won’t happen to you in confinement.

There are other detailsAs there are only a total of 10 staircases, so that in the event of an evacuation, 450 people would have to come out at once at the same time, or also that there are no spaces planned as garbage dumps. Details that, according to other professionals, would not be overlooked by any qualified architect.

But it is that the creator of Dormzilla, as this new object of mockery of social networks is already called, is not a titled architect, but one who takes it as a hobby, as something to do in his spare time. Charlie Munger, 95-year-old billionaire, right-hand man to Warren Buffett, director of the Berkshire Hathaway group and a guy who loves to do controversial architectural projects. Why would UCSB bow to their demands? For the simple reason that he has offered to give away $ 200 million out of his pocket for the construction of the residence (of a total value of $ 1.5 billion) as long as the final design that is executed is the one that he has presented.



Render of the Mungen Hall project

McFadden resigned from his post because he felt against a rock and a hard place. In the letter of resignation leaked on Imgur we see that he affirmed that the approval of the Review Committee of which he was part was “a mere formality” and that the deed was going to be built, whether it was approved or not, without the possibility of any amendment. “From my perspective as an architect, as a parent, as a human being, the concept of Munger Hall is unbearable for the lives of students.”





To the criticism received, Munger has responded that “architecture is a field where people have different tastes and they all believe that they are the experts. You won’t find two architects agreeing on just one thing ”, and also that“ one has to get used to the fact that billionaires are not exactly the most popular people in the world. I’d rather be a billionaire and be hated by everyone than have no money. “

Proponents of Dormzilla, who are, argue that the housing problem for the University (and California in general) is so great that any housing project is better than none. Many students spend their academic lives jumping from one colleague’s couch to another, if not living in their cars.

The Californian Mungen Hall already has a small precedent, the Munger Graduate Residence of Michigan, which houses more than 600 graduate students in modules of 6 to 7 rooms and whose rooms also have no windows. The rent is $ 1,000 a month. A student, Luiza Macedo, says that she spent what she could from the confinement there, and that this was “probably the lowest point of my existence. […] Many people are incredulous that this was happening before all these articles about UCSB came out … but … how could this be legal? Why are they allowed to do this to us? “

As the controversy has not managed to get those responsible for the construction to take a step back, the spectators may see in the coming years indeed what happens if you put 4,500 adolescents to spend eight months of their lives in rooms less similar to a higher school and more to a prison.