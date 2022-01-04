Looking to the past will always be an infallible resource for the world of fashion, therefore, it is not surprising that our favorite brands appeal to nostalgia with unique collections that make the characters of our childhood the protagonists of pieces that call the attention, as is the case with the new line of Doraemon and Bershka basics, with which lovers of the classic manga will fill their wardrobe with unrepeatable pieces.

Sweatshirts, T-shirts and jeans are part of the essential list in which the famous robot cat created by Fujiko Fujio step in to give them a new life full of optimism this winter.

Straight cut jeans with embroidery





Some classic jeans with a traditional cut are allowed to intervene with embroidered patches with Doraemon’s face, a simple style movement, but very significant and optimistic to add to all our looks.

You find it available for 39.99 euros.

DORAEMON straight jeans embroidered print

Short sleeve t-shirt





With a front print that reveals the main character of this capsule collection, we have this shirt that will accompany your most carefree looks winter, both to walk at home and to go out.

It is available for 15.99 euros.

DORAEMON print short sleeve T-shirt

Sweatshirt and sweatpants set





Because there is nothing better than a combo with style, we have this set of sweatshirt and sports pants in blue, a super comfortable version of the look to walk at home and that is perfect for the cold days this season.

You find the sweatshirt available for 25.99 euros.

DORAEMON print hooded sweatshirt

And the sports pants available for 25.99 euros.

DORAEMON print plush joggers

Back print sweatshirt





In order not to leave the essence of sportswear out of your closet, Bershka offers us this gray sweatshirt with a back print, a piece made to attract attention wherever you go.

You find it available for 35.99 euros.

Oversized hoodie DORAEMON print

