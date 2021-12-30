The DOOM Slayer and other Xbox and Bethesda characters are coming to Fortnite soon

Following the long history of collaborations and characters invited to his universe, beyond his eternal collaboration with Marvel, the next star of another franchise to arrive at Fortnite to give a few shots would be nothing less than the DOOM Slayer, protagonist of the series with which he shares a name. This would be due to a new alleged collaboration between Microsoft and Epic Games to bring this and other company characters to Fortnite. by which more Xbox and Bethesda characters will be coming soon to Fortnite.

At least, that’s what Sphesal_Nick says in the latest program of the Xbox Era podcast, a well-known insider who has proven on more than one occasion to have good sources in the industry. He assures that there are “more Xbox and Bethesda characters coming to Fortnite” soon, including the DOOM Slayer, who could be among the first to do so. At the moment what Nick has not shared is an estimated date of when this could happen.

According to a recent podcast from the YouTube channel “XboxEra”, we can expect more Microsoft / Bethesda Characters coming to Fortnite in the future such as Doom Slayer. The person sharing this info (Nick) is known to have reputable sources in the past. /one pic.twitter.com/vxzkgBM4Nx – iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 28, 2021

Normally, these types of collaborations they are usually leaked several months before they finally reach Fortnite, so it is possible that it will happen in early 2022. Maybe by spring, although you never know how early things are.

In either case, now with Bethesda on its ship, Microsoft has iconic characters beyond the Master Chief or Marcus Fenix, both already with their own skins in Fortnite. The DOOM Slayer is certainly a good choice, even if he is more used to a more adult fight than Fortnite. Do youWhat other Xbox and Bethesda characters would you like to see in Fortnite?

