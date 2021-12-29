Doom Slayer and more Bethesda heroes coming to Fortnite

Regardless of what your opinion is regarding Fortnite, it is impossible to deny that the battle royale from Epic games It has stood out due to all the collaborations and crossovers it has had in recent years. Obviously this trend will not end soon, and it seems that we already know what the next skins that will eventually arrive in the game will be.

Jeff grub, known insider who has previously proven to be a reliable source for this sort of thing, participated in the latest podcast from XboxEra, where he revealed that Doom Slayer, and other characters from Bethesda and Microsoft, would be about to reach Fortnite. Grub did not elaborate on what these characters could be, but considering that the master Chief It already arrived at the battle royale months ago, then anything can happen.

Meanwhile, users can now enjoy all the other content that came to Fortnite as part of Chapter 3, and if you still don’t know exactly what we’re talking about, then we suggest you take a look at this article.

Via: XboxEra Podcast