After the release of DOOM Eternal In 2020, the track of iD Software and Bethesda has been gradually lost. In case you didn’t know, Microsoft bought Bethesta a while ago, and of course, Bethesda is in turn owner of the iD Software studio. Therefore, the latter would be part of the Xbox studios dedicated to working on titles for Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. Now it seems that iD Software would be working on an exclusive title for Microsoft consoles.

According to some job proposals published by the company, iD Software would be working on a title of a «iconic and long-lived action FPS«, Which in turn will present«AAA quality sci-fi and fantasy ambient views and skyboxes«. As commented on the Comic Book website, this description would fit perfectly with the Quake franchise. In addition, some rumors claim that the studio has been working on a new Quake game for some time, so the work proposals would arrive to confirm what we already expected.

The Quake franchise is still alive for iD Software and Bethesda

In August we were seeing how iD Software released a “remastered” version of the original Quake for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC. This new version came with improved lighting and shadows, anti-aliasing, widescreen support, 1080p, depth of field, and much more. In this way, we know that the studio has not forgotten the mythical franchise, so we could end up seeing a new title within the next few years.

Of course, this is all just rumors, so don’t forget to take it with a grain of salt. Until iD Software or Bethesda confirm or deny the information, we will have to continue speculating about what kind of game this exclusive the studio is working on might be.