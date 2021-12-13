Thus, the blockade that until now was done at the beginning of the month, is now done practically every week; usually on Wednesdays. Thus, many websites are having to change domain every week in order to bypass the block and remain accessible. For this, portals such as DonTorrent They have a Telegram channel where they update the latest available domain. In the last weeks , the web has gone through the domains org, net, app, lol, rip, vip, ws, win, rs, bz, men, fit and art , where at the time of writing these words, the .art is the only one that works.

At first, the list was updated at the beginning of the month. However, in recent months, the persecution of this type of portals has intensified, and the classic domain changes are already worth little. According to the court order, the operators are obliged to block both the original websites and the new domains or proxies that allow access to them.

By court order, Telefónica currently has a list of piracy-related web pages . This list prepared by the operator is accessible by all operators in Spain, and when Telefónica adds a domain to it, the rest of the operators have to block it.

The blocking of domains in Spain is something that operators do indiscriminately without having to judicial mediation for it. The judge has already given them permission to block domains that allow downloading of all kinds of pirated content, such as movies, series or books.

To dominance chase We must also add the persecution suffered by those who operate these web pages. In many cases we have seen how the websites have closed on their own after receiving letters in which they were urged to close if they did not want to be reported. Associations in defense of copyright seek to identify users by all possible measures to send them these notices or identify them in the face of a trial. One of the most common is to contact the hosting provider or CDN that uses the web to give them real user data, such as their name, email or even bank account. From there, they just have to ask the actual companies.

Dangers of censoring pirated websites: malware

The consequence of this is that it is harder for users to hack, but it is also easier for users to get infected by malware. And there are those who take advantage of the call Black SEO against these websites to position themselves well in Google. When a website receives many complaints for piracy, it sinks in the Google results and practically disappears. However, there are websites that use the name of the portal to position themselves in Google and offer malicious links to profit from, such as misleading advertising, or downloading files with malware.

In short, we see that the fight against piracy is increasingly intense in Spain, where the web page blocking It is increasingly systematic and fast, with the aim that users who hack are redirected to legal services.