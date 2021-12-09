Similar to what happens with office environments, these types of uses, more related to leisure, are more than common. And not only with leisure, but on many occasions and in more professional environments we need to show photos, play videos, etc. It is precisely for this reason that both equipment manufacturers and software developers put a good part of your efforts in the correct work with these files.

However, despite the efforts of both parties, we cannot forget that working with this type of file in particular is one of the most demanding today. With this we want to tell you that the same resources are not needed to open a Word document as to play a video of our favorite movie or series. Despite all this, in most cases we will want the multimedia player that we have chosen to work as well as possible.

We tell you all this because one of the most unpleasant situations that we can find in this operating mode is a multimedia playback with jumps or crashes. Therefore, for avoid these kinds of mistakes, we must previously take into consideration a series of essential aspects to reproduce videos and audio without problem.