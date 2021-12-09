Reproduction of all kinds of multimedia content on our computer is the order of the day. Here elements such as photographs, music or videos come into play, both locally and via streaming.
Similar to what happens with office environments, these types of uses, more related to leisure, are more than common. And not only with leisure, but on many occasions and in more professional environments we need to show photos, play videos, etc. It is precisely for this reason that both equipment manufacturers and software developers put a good part of your efforts in the correct work with these files.
However, despite the efforts of both parties, we cannot forget that working with this type of file in particular is one of the most demanding today. With this we want to tell you that the same resources are not needed to open a Word document as to play a video of our favorite movie or series. Despite all this, in most cases we will want the multimedia player that we have chosen to work as well as possible.
We tell you all this because one of the most unpleasant situations that we can find in this operating mode is a multimedia playback with jumps or crashes. Therefore, for avoid these kinds of mistakes, we must previously take into consideration a series of essential aspects to reproduce videos and audio without problem.
Avoid jumps and crashes in your audio and video player
Thus, at this point, the first thing we must take into consideration is the program choice as such. If we have a limited computer and do not need additional functions, we must opt for the lightest multimedia player we can find. In this way we we avoid loading in memory of great applications with functions that we will never use.
At the same time it is also important that we have a main disk drive with enough free space. Not only to install the program or dump multimedia files, but that free space will be important for the operating system. In this way we avoid reproduction failures with the program such as cuts or jumps. Moreover, if we have the possibility of working with these audio and video files from SSD drives instead of HDD, all the better. This will allow the selected application to access and reproduce these contents in a more fluid and skip-free way.
Also, if we focus on the player as such, we should avoid installing additional plugins or resource consuming plugins. Likewise, if possible, we must free the user interface of unnecessary objects and reproduce content with a quality according to the equipment we have. With this, what we want to tell you is that it may be possible that our computer does not have enough potential to see 4K movies from files that occupy 40 gigs, for example. Therefore, even if we have an old PC, if we adapt the multimedia player and its contents, we can have good leisure moments with this set.