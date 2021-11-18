Going to OLEDs, we find this Philips model with Android TV , Ambilight, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, offering an excellent balance of performance and image quality in a 55-inch size. Its price is 889.99 euros.

If we seek local dimming and better image quality, with better brightness and color , we have this Samsung QLED model of the Q80 series. This series is the cheapest that includes local dimming, in addition to having a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDMI connectivity. We have it at its historical minimum price on Amazon for 849 euros.

One of the Cheaper QLED Smart TV that we can find in the market with 55 inches . It has QLED for excellent color reproduction, although it does not have local dimming. It plays HDR, and has the company’s latest hardware for the mid-range. Its price is 599 euros.

LG OLED OLED55B1

In 55 inches we also have this 2021 OLED model from LG lowered, with the B1 series. It has the latest α7 Gen4 processor, built-in Alexa, Dolby Atmos playback, and a 4K 120Hz panel with HDMI 2.1, ready to play games with the best performance. It also has a variable refresh rate to say goodbye to tearing. Its price is 999 euros.

LG 55UP8000-ALEXA 2021

If we don’t want OLED and are looking for something simpler, LG has this 55-inch model with HDR content playback. It has the latest version of webOS 6.0 with the new Smart TV design, plus an improved quad-core processor. Its price is 509.99 euros.

Hisense AE7000F

Going to the Hisense, we have double reduction in this AE7000F range with two models of 43 and 55 inches. Both offer 4K resolution, where the 55-inch has a slightly better brightness level. Its price is 319 euros for the 43-inch model, and 429 euros for the 55-inch.

Hisense 55A66G 2021

Finally, we have another Hisense model, but in this case with improved performance compared to the previous ones. For example, it offers support for Dolby Vision, and it has DTS Virtual X for a better sound experience. It also has Alexa built in, and the latest version of the VIDAA U 5.0 operating system. Its price is 499 euros.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.