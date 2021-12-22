Users in networks have reacted positively when receiving a creative copy by Walmart, who provide a good customer service.

The retail stores They are of vital importance for the day-to-day life of consumers around the world, who can purchase various products to satisfy an endless number of needs, be they food, household items, technological devices, clothing, accessories, covering different markets. According to the ranking of Statista about the World’s Top Retail Brands in 2021 by Brand Value, Amazon is leading with $ 683 million, Alibaba with $ 196 million, The Home Depot with $ 70 million and Walmart with 59 million dollars.

Despite this, the largest retail companies have achieved their effective positioning not only through the sale of their products, but also through their marketing strategies that allow them to constantly win over their consumers.

While one of the strategies to achieve fidelity of your clientele (and continue to increase your sales rate) is the creation of promotions and discounts, the scustomer service Faced with possible inconsistencies or doubts towards the brand, it is vitally important for consumers to return and bet again to buy in their spaces (physical and digital), so providing a cash follow-up on your questions boosts the image of brands and invites you to return to them.

Users in social networks show their experiences and expose a creative copy by Walmart at the time of following up on your doubts or inconsistencies via WhatsApp, a text which earns them through a simple but effective use of words with the phrase: “I’ll be here for when you decide to come back“.

Don’t tell me that Walmart why am I one of those who come back jjj pic.twitter.com/g3TMSvFsdD – patyneta (@patyramosh) December 15, 2021

We have all been Walmart. pic.twitter.com/2jzgjApL9u – Samantho (@themauro) December 15, 2021

Although this is a simple follow-up text in customer service, the creative use of your words managed to have a positive impact on its users, who have taken it comically and have not hesitated to share their experience with their followers, winning a small unpaid promotion.

Although this time the customer service proved to be extremely important to improve the perception of the brand in the mind of the user, it seems that Walmart followed a protocol of sentences to be able to close the consumer’s doubts well and invite them to later feel confident to ask about any inconsistencies, through a creative copy at the end of their conversations that also had a good impact on users.

The correct use of words is one of the essential parts to be able to carry out any type of advertising, promotion and strategy, which also allows to capture the attention of the consumer. On this occasion, the created text seeks for the user to feel confident, achieving a type of engagement with him and “strengthening their relationship”, a strategy that is widely used by various brands, to take advantage of different opportunities.

Previously, BBVA would have shown the effectiveness of making an efficient choice of words when creating a copy where it “throws a stone” at its clients to invite them to use some of its extra services to the conventional ones, a fact that managed to be well received by users and have a good impact on social networks that managed to be shared on a considerable number of occasions.

Companies have a good chance of connecting with their customers by creating good copy that captures their attention.

Now read: