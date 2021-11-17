One more year the organization of the “World’s funniest and most popular photo contest“has made public the annual results of a contest that awards photographs that show animals in funny situations. We talk about the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 And, as you are already imagining, their winning photos will undoubtedly make you smile.

At the end of the summer we already show you some of the finalist photos and now we have the final results of an edition in which the absolute winner has been Ken jensen, an amateur photographer from Blackburn, UK for this photograph titled (for obvious reasons) ‘Ouch!‘:



© Ken Jensen / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

It is a silk jumpsuit (Golden Silk Monkey) who crosses the Xun River in the Lonsheng County Gorge (in China) in an aggressive attitude when, when sitting on one of the cables that cross the river, he finds himself in an “uncomfortable” situation. The photo was taken during a family vacation in 2016 by China, it was chosen as the winner by the jury among seven thousand photos submitted and takes, among other prizes, a trophy and a safari through the Masai Mara (Kenya).

The winner has said that he feels “absolutely overwhelmed to learn that he had won“and puts in value”knowing that your photo is making people around the world smile, as well as helping support some fantastically worthy conservation causes“And the fact is that, in addition to showing the funniest side of animals, the contest also seeks promote wildlife conservation; this year donating 10% of the income obtained to the NGO Save Wild Orangutans.

By the way, this year the winners were revealed during the BBC’s The One Show “in front of millions of viewers, a novelty in the competition that has seen its popularity grow and grow despite having been created only seven years ago“.



Gurumoorthy K’s ‘The Green Stylist’, highly commended at the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards © Gurumoorthy K / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021



We leave you with the winning photographs of the different categories in the contest, as well as those that received a mention Highly commended. Sure that they will make you smile but, if you don’t have enough, as always we recommend a visit to their website to see more fun pictures.

Absolute winner of the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 and category ‘Creatures Under the Water’:

‘Ouch!’ by Ken Jensen



© Ken Jensen / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Winner of the Audience Award and category ‘Creatures In The Air’:

‘I guess summer’s over’ by John Speirs



© John Speirs / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Winner category ‘Creatures on The Land’:

‘Ninja Prairie Dog!’ by Arthur Trevino



© Arthur Trevino / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

‘Under the Sea’ category winner:

‘Time for school’ by Chee Kee Teo



© Chee Kee Teo / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Winner category ‘Internet Portfolio’:

‘The Joy of a Mud Bath’ by Vicki Jauron



© Vicki Jauron / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021



© Vicki Jauron / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021



© Vicki Jauron / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021



© Vicki Jauron / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Winner category ‘Video’:

‘Hugging Best Friend After Lockdown’ by Rahul Lakhmani

Highly Commended at the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards:

Andy Parkinson’s ‘Let’s dance’:



© Andy Parkinson / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021



Chu han lin’s ‘See who jumps high’:



© Chu han lin / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021



David Eppley’s ‘Majestic and Graceful Bald Eagle’:



© David Eppley / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Jakub Hodan’s ‘Treehugger’:



© Jakub Hodan / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Lea Scaddan’s ‘Missed’:



© Lea Scaddan / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

‘How do you get that damn window open?’ from Nicolas de Vaulx:



© Nicolas De Vaulx / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Pal Marchhart’s ‘Peekaboo’:



© Pal Marchhart / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Roland Kranitz’s ‘I got you’:



© Roland Kranitz / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

