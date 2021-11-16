These online services in these times are an excellent alternative to the usual USB sticks or external hard drives that we normally use. Among its many advantages we find the possibility of access these contents from any PC of the world. In addition, most of them offer us some interesting functions that allow us to synchronize files and folders or share saved content with other users.

Protection measures for files in OneDrive

The whole set offers us the possibility of carrying out actions that only a few years ago seemed almost unthinkable with our personal files. Of course, we must bear in mind that it is still a remote work through external servers where we sometimes store very sensitive information. What we want to tell you with all this is that we must always take certain precautions, as it happens with everything related to the internet.

By this we mean that it is advisable to use strong access passwords, or not to share them with anyone. We should also avoid accessing our cloud platforms from public computers or use connections that are not private. However, when sharing our personal information with others, there are other additional sections that we must take into consideration. For example, if we focus on one of the most used proposals such as Microsoft OneDrive, we come across some cool features.