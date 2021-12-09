The Kent family returns for the second season of Superman & Lois, where the trailer tells us that Superman and his loved ones will have a complicated picture

If the problems faced by members of the Kent family weren’t enough, the Man of Steel will go through critical moments in the second season of Superman & Lois.

Do not miss: This is what the Man of Steel suit looks like for the second season of Superman & Lois

The CW Network shared the first trailer for the second season of Superman & Lois, a series that will return to the screens in January 2022.

The life of the Kent family will go through some turbulence on the horizon, as Lois finds herself worried about how Clark must balance his work as a hero and his role as a family man.

As if this were not enough, teenagers have different concerns, while Jordan tries to lead a normal life as one of the most popular students in the school, Jonathan wants to accompany his father on missions.

And as if this weren’t enough, the government continues to pressure Superman to join them, in what becomes a tug of war.

After years of facing megalomaniac super villains, monsters wreaking havoc in Metropolis, and alien invaders trying to wipe out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, the Man of Steel, known as Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and the journalist Most famous comic book series, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) comes face to face with one of her greatest challenges: dealing with all the stresses, pressures and complexities that come with being a working parent in today’s society.

In the United States, the second season of Superman & Lois will arrive through the CW network as of January 11, 2022. While in Mexico and Latin America the first season is available on the HBO Max digital platform.

Source: The CW

Superman: Year One, A must see Superman event in SMASH and DC Comics Mexico

From the collapsed towers of Krypton to the bucolic fields of Kansas. From the submerged splendor of Atlantis to the chaotic energy of the Daily Planet. The story of Clark Kent, the last son of the House of El, is the stuff of legend.

Now, two of the greatest creators in comics join forces to bring a daring new take on the origin of the Man of Steel.

SMASH and DC Comics Mexico have for you Superman: Year One. The work by Frank Miller and John Romita Jr. that you cannot miss in your collection.

It is also being read

Grant Morrison: Superman was a bully

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Flash have a new enemy …

Henry Cavill’s routine to achieve the Superman

Noel Neill, Superman’s First ‘Lois Lane’, Dies

The most handsome Superman