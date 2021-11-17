Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is the most anticipated film of the year, has already released its second trailer and it is crazy. Don’t miss the official content.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. For this, the next films and series of the franchise are around the theme of the multiverse. As explained before, the term refers to the union of several realities. In this, several versions of the same character can arise. One of the axes of this phase will be Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film will show the spider-verse, which is the convergence of the worlds in which a Spiderman. As a basis, it is known that characters from previous generations or trilogies will return. The Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin from the saga of Tobey Maguire, just like him Electro of the of Andrew Garfield are some of the signings.

However, the return of the two previous actors who gave life to the hero was in suspense. Now it remains the same, because when the second trailer for the film was published, nothing was shown. This footage was scheduled to premiere today, November 16, in an 8-minute event courtesy of Sony and Marvel Studios. This was the result.

Without a doubt, the other actors do exist in the story arc of this title. This is because the Doctor Octopus He reacts when he sees Holland and tells him that he is not Peter Parker, whether the others appear in this project or not, we will have to wait. However, the doubts increase and without a doubt the social networks will burst with comments, as the whole public expected that the two additional interpreters would make an appearance in the advance.

Now, the feature film will be available from December 17, 2021 in theaters around the world.