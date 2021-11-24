New year and new edition of the ADSLZone Awards. Again, we will have the Clipset YouTube channel to know the best products and services of the year. Here the awards will be presented in 32 categories that will corroborate which are the best smartphones, tablets, smart tv, smartwatches, peripherals, speakers, headphones and many other gadgets.

For tomorrow, November 24, it will be the turn for the traditional gala dinner in which we will deliver the awards to the best operators of the year, the best vehicles thanks to our partners from Diariomotor and the Tecnoxplora award for the best technological brand of the year. They could not miss special awards as the best communication director, manager of the year and the special award for the best strategy in social networks.

At 19:00 there is a shower of gifts

In addition to rewarding the best products on the market, the best services and the best companies, we could not miss the opportunity to reward the most important thing we have: our readers and followers. Although we cannot anticipate too much, we will tell you that they are almost 60 gadgets of the most important brands from the technology sector valued at 12,000 euros.