Today, Tuesday, November 23, we will celebrate in streaming the XII Edition of the ADSLZone – Clipset Awards that will culminate tomorrow with a gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid, which will be attended by the main executives of the telecommunications and consumer electronics industry and motor. Starting at 19:00 Spanish time start streaming on the Clipset channel in which we will give away almost 60 gadgets with a value of 12,000 euros, among which we find mobile phones, tablets, wearables and even a smart TV. Make a good note of the time so that they do not escape you!
New year and new edition of the ADSLZone Awards. Again, we will have the Clipset YouTube channel to know the best products and services of the year. Here the awards will be presented in 32 categories that will corroborate which are the best smartphones, tablets, smart tv, smartwatches, peripherals, speakers, headphones and many other gadgets.
For tomorrow, November 24, it will be the turn for the traditional gala dinner in which we will deliver the awards to the best operators of the year, the best vehicles thanks to our partners from Diariomotor and the Tecnoxplora award for the best technological brand of the year. They could not miss special awards as the best communication director, manager of the year and the special award for the best strategy in social networks.
At 19:00 there is a shower of gifts
In addition to rewarding the best products on the market, the best services and the best companies, we could not miss the opportunity to reward the most important thing we have: our readers and followers. Although we cannot anticipate too much, we will tell you that they are almost 60 gadgets of the most important brands from the technology sector valued at 12,000 euros.
The mechanics of the draws are very simple. All you have to do is connect to the live show that will start on the YouTube clipset channel at 7:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. During the course of the streaming, giveaways will be announced. These will also be announced at the ADSLZone Twitter channel that we recommend you to follow from now on so that no raffle is passed to you.
As we have already mentioned, the ADSLZone Group and Clipset will join forces for these awards. About us we will only tell you that we are audience leaders in online technology content in Spain, with headers that cover all technology sectors: ADSLZone, MovilZona, RedesZone, SoftZone, HardZone, The Bitten Apple, The Output or Speed Test; in addition to managing various portals in the Atresmedia Group and in the Prisa Group.
As for Clipset, little to tell about Carolina Denia and Juan Castromil, who are one of the pioneering channels of technology in Spain and a reference to know all the news in the world of technology. All with a simple language that has served to win over thousands of people.