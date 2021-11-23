More than twenty years have already passed since Capcom will revolutionize the world of video games with Resident Evil 2, a game that was a before and after in the genre, both for its spectacular graphics, as well as for its playability and history. In 2019 we were able to recall this mythical video game on our Xbox again, but with state-of-the-art graphics, a new camera perspective, zombies and many more changes that made us enjoy a completely renewed game but without losing the essence of the original title.

Resident Evil 2 Remake reaches 8.9 million copies sold

Much more than a remake

New camera that will make the survival horror experience even more immersive, a new and revolutionary graphic engine created from scratch, new zombies that are much more realistic and terrifying … In short, a completely renewed gameplay but with a love for the original title rarely seen in a remake. Everything is improved, both the technical section and the narrative and environments of Raccoon City.

