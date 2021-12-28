There is no doubt that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft’s star service, not only for the quantity and quality of games that we can download adding the Xbox Game Pass and EA Play catalogs, but also for including all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, exclusive offers and the possibility of playing through our mobile device through the cloud. All this at a very affordable monthly price.

31 games to launch on Xbox Game Pass in 2022

Enjoy in style with the more than 300 high-quality games for Xbox and PC that you can find in the incredible Xbox Game Pass catalog, including all the Microsoft exclusives, indie gems and multiplatform blockbusters. All this without forgetting the great games of EA Play.

Take advantage of this offer and get 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only 26.52 euros.