Enjoy an extensive and varied catalog of hundreds of high-quality games for Xbox and PC thanks to Xbox Game Pass. A service that for very little money per month allows you to download all the titles in its catalog, among which you can find triple A multiplatform, all Microsoft exclusives and indie jewels.

The Microsoft Store filters the arrival of Mass Effect Legendary Edition to Xbox Game Pass

You won’t have time to get bored

In a month of November where we have had access to one of the best games of the year such as Forza Horizon 5 (among many other titles) next month we will be able to enjoy another exclusive from Microsoft such as Halo Infinite, which will be available in the catalog from the day of its launch.

Take advantage of this great offer and get 6 Months of Xbox Game Pass for only 44.99 euros.