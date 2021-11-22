It seems that once it becomes pop … there is no stop. That is why last night the city of Los Angeles dressed up to host the American Music Awards 2021 -also known as AMAs-. The most famous (and powerful) faces of the music industry paraded on its red carpet, being Cardi B one of the great protagonists of the evening, and going hidden after a golden Schiaparelli mask.
In Jared
C. Tangana, Beatriz Luengo and the girl gang of Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole, the best of the Latin Grammy Awards 2021
A Friday look from Tamara Falcó
Index hide
JoJo by Usama Ishtay
Marsai Martin by Missoni
Cardi B by Schiaparelli
Olivia Rodrigo by David Koma
Becky G by Raisa Vanessa
Kali Uchis from Mugler
Liza Koshy by Annakiki
Rachel Zegler by Carolina Herrera
Halle Bailey by LaQuan Smith
Madelyn Cline de Mônot
Winnie Harlow by Zuhair Murad
Cardi B from Miss Sohee
Photos | Gtres