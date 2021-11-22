It seems that once it becomes pop … there is no stop. That is why last night the city of Los Angeles dressed up to host the American Music Awards 2021 -also known as AMAs-. The most famous (and powerful) faces of the music industry paraded on its red carpet, being Cardi B one of the great protagonists of the evening, and going hidden after a golden Schiaparelli mask.

In Jared C. Tangana, Beatriz Luengo and the girl gang of Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole, the best of the Latin Grammy Awards 2021

A look at …

A Friday look from Tamara Falcó

JoJo by Usama Ishtay





Marsai Martin by Missoni





Cardi B by Schiaparelli





Olivia Rodrigo by David Koma





Becky G by Raisa Vanessa





Kali Uchis from Mugler





Liza Koshy by Annakiki





Rachel Zegler by Carolina Herrera





Halle Bailey by LaQuan Smith





Madelyn Cline de Mônot





Winnie Harlow by Zuhair Murad





Cardi B from Miss Sohee





Photos | Gtres