They just released the trailer for Don’t Look Up, where Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence try to warn that the end of the world is coming.

The big bet of Netflix By the end of the year 2021 it is a meteor that will hit Earth and nobody seems to care. At least that’s what the funny trailer for Don’t look up with Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. In addition, apart from these great actors in the cast also stand out Timothée Chalamet, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah hill, Cate blanchett, Meryl streep, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman and Mark Rylance.

Here we leave you the trailer of Don’t look up:

What will the movie be about?

The trailer for Don’t look up It gives us a lot of information about this story that is based on real events that have not yet happened. The plot centers on two scientists who discover that a giant meteorite capable of destroying a planet is coming directly to Earth, so the extermination of all life is assured. When they try to warn about this, they realize that both the government and the media do not give it the importance they should. So they will try to make as much noise as possible so that people know that the end of the world is coming.

Without a doubt, it will be one of the comedies of the year and a great success of Netflix as it brings together all the elements that your subscribers like. Like a star-studded and thrilling funny story from Hollywood. Also the director is Adam McKay which has some really cool movies like The vice of power (2018), The masters of the news (2013) and The other two (2010).

As we can see in the trailer of Don’t look up, the movie will reach Netflix on December 24, 2021.