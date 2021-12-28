Don’t Look Up: fiction or a possible reality? The similarities of the Netflix movie to real life

Don’t look up, the new Netflix movie, gave something to talk about, not only because of its theme and cast, but also because of the similarities and clear references to some real life characters. Find out in this note!

You could say that the new movie of Netflix, Don’t look up, revolutionized the networks. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the satirical science fiction comedy shows us how the United States government, the media and even several users of social networks do not give the necessary importance to the threat of a meteorite that will destroy the Earth. Many of the characters that we see throughout the film can be compared and even inspired by some real life personality. If you did not see it, you may have a spoiler in this text.

Astronomers Randall Mindy Y Kate dibiansky They discover a meteor the size of Mount Everest that will hit planet Earth in six months, which would spell the end of humanity. Faced with ridicule and indifference on the part of the White House, astronomers begin to go to various means to warn humanity of the great threat that is coming. However, neither the authorities, media or users of social networks give them due importance to the danger that awaits them.

Let’s first talk about the inspiration the director of the film had, Adam McKay (SNL, Anchorman, The Other Guys, The Big Short, Vice), at the time of carrying carry Don’t look up to the screen. Mckay swore he wrote the script (alongside David sirota) before the pandemic and that it was one of the weirdest experiences he had … despite the similarities.

“There was a moment when I realized that everything revolved around how we have messed up, broken, exploited and pornographed our lines of communication, the way in which we actually talk to each other. That was the moment when I said to myself, ‘Oh, we definitely have to do it,’ and I wrote to the whole cast, and they all said, ‘Oh yeah… Now more than ever.’ explained McKay during the Deadline Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel on Nov. 14. “Regardless of what you voted for, I think we all have to admit that seeing the President of the United States come up with the idea of ​​ingesting bleach to deal with a medical emergency is an unusual situation.. When that happened, I immediately sent a message to my producer, Kevin Messick, and another to Leo Y Jen He said: Ok, let’s make this a little crazier. ‘“He commented.

When it comes to seeing who they were inspired by when bringing the President of the United States to life, Janie Orlean (Maryl Streep), the director said: “I took a little of each so you got the empty suit of Reagan. You have the used car salesman from Bill clinton… and you have the dangerously unqualified George W. Bush. And then you have – I voted for him, but how let’s face it, Barack Obama (is) terribly soft and cozy with the big money. And then of course the narcissism of Trump“.

The President of the United States, with her son Jason (Jonah Hill), who is also the chief of staff, represent politicians who use important and critical issues for the future of society to benefit electorally or even to hide their own scandals.

Let’s move on to another character. In Don’t look up, Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance) He’s a billionaire who reminds us of other tech moguls like Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg or more than anything Elon Musk. Technology company owner Bash, Isherwell He wants to blow up the asteroid to get an economic profit from it, since he discovered that it is composed of minerals that are not abundant on Earth. He goes into government affairs and posits as the one who can save humanity with his technology, but simply wants to have more money. Let’s not forget that it uses its technology to track personal information of whoever it wants, to the point of knowing how they are going to die.

The movie of Adam McKay He clearly criticizes the actions of the mainstream media, that of politicians, megalomaniacal businessmen and also society. But what can be seen more than anything in Don’t look up It is how this fictional situation can become reality if we change the problem of the asteroid for climate change.

The film is a great metaphor for how the problem of climate change is treated. There are clear causes and consequences of this great problem and there are still people who deny that it is real or prefer to take advantage of it to benefit themselves.

With a super calm cast (read the sarcasm), in the movie we see Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s in Netflix.

Share it with whoever you want