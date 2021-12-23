

“ ¿Por qué la gente no está aterrorizada? ”, se pregunta un astrónomo al ver que todos permanecen indiferentes a la noticia de un asteroide de casi 10 km. que impactará contra nuestro planeta. Más trágico es percatarse que esta misma desesperación puede trasladarse a un mundo real aquejado por todo tipo de problemas que nadie parece tomar en serio aun cuando muchos de ellos amenazan con terminar nuestra existencia. Y es precisamente aquí donde radica buena parte de la mucha grandeza de ‘No miren arriba’ (Don’t Look Up). Adam McKay se convirtió en referente de la sátira con El reportero: la leyenda de Ron Burgundy (2004), pero sólo alcanzó la élite realizadora con La gran apuesta (2015) y El vicepresidente: más allá del poder (2018). Dos cintas inusuales que abordaron crisis económicas y políticas a partir de un crudo realismo , pero empapado de excéntricos tintes de comicidad. Una fórmula controvertida que le valió el aplauso de muchos y el rechazo de otros, pero que le permitió hacerse con una esencia propia que hoy resulta inconfundible.

‘No miren arriba’ mantiene esta línea con la historia de dos astrónomos que realizan el descubrimiento más grande y terrible para cualquier científico: un asesino global . La necesidad de soluciones inmediatas los lleva a unas autoridades inoperantes, unos medios ineficientes y una sociedad indistinta. ¿Y después? No hay dónde correr ni ocultarse. Después de todo sólo tenemos un planeta y está a punto de ser destruido. Es, sin embargo, una franca evolución del sello distintivo del cineasta. A diferencia de los títulos anteriormente mencionados, en esta ocasión se decanta por el carácter metafórico para abordar un problema tan grave como el cambio climático, pero que bien puede relacionarse con otros sucesos. Adivinaron, nos referimos a una pandemia cuyo manejo ha dado tales absurdos que bien podrían tener cabida en esta historia. Marca además el ensamble más ambicioso de su carrera, lo que para nada debe ser tomado a la ligera si consideramos que se trata de alguien que ha dirigido talentos como Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Brad Pitt, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling y Sam Rockwell, entre otros. En el caso de No miren arriba, el elenco incluye a Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman y Ariana Grande, lo que deja cinco ganadores del Premio de la Academia y dos nominados. No está de más recordar que Bale ganó su segunda estatuilla bajo sus órdenes y para nada debemos descartar que la dupla estelar de esta película pueda hacer lo propio.

Reflejos del mundo real

“He buscado una película sobre este tema por décadas” , reconoce Leonardo DiCaprio, quien como todo mundo sabe, combina su labor histriónica con una férrea defensa del planeta. “Adam hizo esta película que trata de la crisis climática, pero creó un sentido de urgencia a partir de un cometa que golpeará la Tierra en seis meses y [mostró] how science has become politicized ”. The cross between reality and fiction prevented the filmmaker from using real names , but it did not prevent him from being inspired by many well-known faces for the construction of his characters. Such is the case of Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), the doctoral student who made the fearsome discovery and whose explosiveness immediately refers to that shown by activist Greta Thunberg. These characteristics collide with President Janie Orlean (Streep), such a reckless president, reluctant to believe scientific evidence and disinterested in anything other than her that it is impossible not to link her to Donald Trump. The relationship is even closer if we consider that his son Jason (Hill) occupies a high position within the cabinet even when he does not have any merit to endorse him for the position, did anyone remember Ivanka? Not to mention the business interests personified in a Peter Isherwell (Rylance) whose appearance resembles that of a young Steve Jobs, but whose actions rather resembles that of a Mark Zuckerberg so empowered that at times he seems to have the whole world in his mind. her hands. Nobody is saved from criticism. And this includes all of us, a society whose response to tragedy is limited to the banality of hashtags and memes. . The sensations are so shocking and bittersweet that at times one cannot help but wonder if we really deserve to be saved as a species. The answer is at the discretion of each one, but although it may not seem like it, the film also leaves hints of hope.

Looking for an opportunity

You might think that Adam McKay is a skeptic. After all, The Great Bet and The Vice President did not offer solutions, but limited themselves to pointing out those responsible. One might think that Don’t Look Up follows this same line with its aura of continuous misfortune, but the truth is that it also has a preventive character that makes it clear that there is still time to change course. This, by exalting the value of science in a world that has failed to take advantage of its knowledge when today more than ever it needs it. Or as i said Jennifer Lawrence, “It is sad and frustrating to see that people who have dedicated their lives to knowing the truth are relegated just because people do not like that truth” . Something in which DiCaprio not only does he agree, but he even feels “grateful to play a character based on many of the people I have met from the scientific community and in particular, climate scientists who have tried to communicate the urgency of the issue and feeling treated like the last page of the newspaper ”. To this we add the reflection of the highly complex human nature, which leads us to turn our backs on so many urgent problems, but also to embrace our neighbor in the worst of misfortunes. A notion that was especially fascinating to Meryl streep , who describes it as “ a glimpse of the human dream in which we expect something good to happen, even though we know something bad is happening. And that is the reason why we reject this information. Intelligent people, people who have no scientific training, everyone does it because it is very painful ”.

Laughter and tears

Adam McKay was always very clear about the importance of making a film that captured the essence of the climate crisis ” which is so overwhelming and possibly the greatest threat to life in human history ”. Although many have criticized the formula, the director was very clear that the best way to approach it was through humor. Contrary to what some think, he does not do it to trivialize or soften the problems, but because he considers that “if you are able to laugh, that means that you have some distance and I think that is really important. You can feel urgency, sadness, and loss, while maintaining a sense of humor. And that was really the intention with this movie. It was kind of a focus, because I think we’ve been hit with a kind of doomsday talk. Which is totally legitimate when it comes to climate change, but I thought it was important that people were allowed to laugh and have some distance. Laughter is a great unifier ”. In this sense, Leonardo DiCaprio considers that laughter also represents an added value by showing “how immensely distracted we are from the truth today.” A sensation that increased even more with the pandemic that showed “a completely new scientific argument that was happening. And it’s a very important movie to be a part of at this particular moment. ” And oh yes. For many, because ‘Don’t Look Up’ sounds strong for awards season and they assume it will have a lot to talk about in the coming months. Let’s not let Hollywood glamor blur the importance of your message. The world is at a turning point and it is time to look at problems head on to ensure our survival.

]]>