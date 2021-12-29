It is more than likely that the most music lovers are fully aware that the music stored on your computer takes up an enormous amount of space. At the same time, it must be taken into consideration that disk drive space is not unlimited. In fact, it could be said that it is becoming more and more valuable. The main reason for this is that common applications take up more and more as they are more complete. In the same way, the number of our own files with which we work and the weight of these is gradually increasing.

With everything and with this, on many occasions we find that we have stored thousands of files corresponding to audio files. Be it digital music that we have saved, audio files with which we work on multimedia projects, etc .; These hoard a fair amount of disk drive space. But of course, it may be the case that we need part of that space that we are commenting on for other tasks.

And it is that we must bear in mind that we are not always going to need immediately all that enormous amount of files that are part of the music library. This means that in many cases they will be wasting that precious album unnecessarily, something that we can alleviate.