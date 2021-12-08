Probably most of you already know this type of online services that many technology companies offer us. In fact, they make available to their customers a certain space on your servers so they can store their personal files and folders. You can already imagine that all this is going to help us to a great extent to save disk space locally.

At this point, say that many users are concerned about everything related to privacy, since we are saving personal data on remote computers. But it is also true that these platforms present us with a series of security measures to protect us here. One of the most popular services of this type that we can find at the moment is the one offered to us Microsoft. Specifically, we refer to the aforementioned Microsoft OneDrive that we can use comfortably in Windows just by opening an account of the firm.

Later if we need more space, we can go from the free mode to the paid one. In addition, one of the most common uses of this particular proposal is to make automated backups in Windows. Because it is a Microsoft service, we have the opportunity to use it for our backups in the operating system of the same firm.