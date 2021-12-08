Probably most of you already know this type of online services that many technology companies offer us. In fact, they make available to their customers a certain space on your servers so they can store their personal files and folders. You can already imagine that all this is going to help us to a great extent to save disk space locally.
At this point, say that many users are concerned about everything related to privacy, since we are saving personal data on remote computers. But it is also true that these platforms present us with a series of security measures to protect us here. One of the most popular services of this type that we can find at the moment is the one offered to us Microsoft. Specifically, we refer to the aforementioned Microsoft OneDrive that we can use comfortably in Windows just by opening an account of the firm.
Later if we need more space, we can go from the free mode to the paid one. In addition, one of the most common uses of this particular proposal is to make automated backups in Windows. Because it is a Microsoft service, we have the opportunity to use it for our backups in the operating system of the same firm.
Limit the bandwidth to be used by OneDrive
At this point it is worth noting that we have the possibility of limiting the bandwidth to be used by this service. cloud storage. That way, even if it starts up automatically, we won’t run out of internet bandwidth to keep working. And it may be the case that suddenly we see that the online performance of other applications is seriously diminished without knowing the reason.
This may quietly be that OneDrive has started automatically with a system backup, for example. Well, for this that we tell you, the first thing we will do is locate the icon corresponding to the platform. This is located on the task bar, next to the system date and time section. It has the shape of a cloud and once we have located it we only have to click with the right button of the mouse on it.
Once the available options appear in the drop-down list, in this case we opted for the so-called Configuration. At that time, a small window will appear on the screen with various tabs, but the one that interests us in this case is Network. This is precisely where we are going to find two well-differentiated sections, one referring to the upload speed and another for download speed.
By default, both are configured without any limit, which can be a risk. That is why here we recommend that you establish both limits depending on your needs or the total bandwidth of your Internet connection.