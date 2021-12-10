For: Dr. Mike Alonso Vivas, medical director for Novo Nordisk Mexico

Dr. Mike Alonso Vivas is a physician by training, specializing in internal medicine and pulmonology. He has 21 years of experience in medical and commercial roles in the pharmaceutical industry. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Strategic Business Management from ADEN International Business School.

The Christmas season is one of the most anticipated of the year, as it gives us the opportunity to stop along the way and enjoy endearing moments in the company of our loved ones around the table, but how can we enjoy them without diabetes putting in risk your health? Here is a series of tips that will be very useful to enjoy the holidays to the fullest with your diabetes under control:

Don’t go overboard with the food!

It is important to eat slowly and enjoy delicious foods that are eaten only once a year. Try to eat the same amount of carbohydrates that you consume on a regular basis. If you just want to enjoy that tasty dessert portion, cut back on other carbohydrate foods. Make sure the portions are right and don’t be tempted to serve yourself twice.

People living with diabetes can consume entrees such as seafood, soups and salads that can include nuts, without containing dough or bread. As a main course you can enjoy roasts of meat or fish, preferably without pasta, rice or potatoes. Better accompany your dish with a vegetable salad. If you eat bread, make sure it is whole grain.

As for desserts, homemade preparations with low sugar content are recommended, such as lemon ice cream or other special desserts for people with diabetes, such as baked apples, for example.

At festive meals, the glucometer will be your best companion. In this season you should measure your glucose more frequently and make the insulin adjustments that your doctor recommends. To enjoy with peace of mind, your glucose must be kept at normal levels.

With alcohol, you have to moderate

Since alcoholic beverages are high in calories, consume them in moderation. If you are a woman, it is advisable that you only have one glass of drink and if you are a man, a maximum of two drinks. As much as possible, avoid drinking beverages such as wines or sweet spirits, juices, or drink mixes like margaritas, as they are high in calories. If possible, it is better that you prepare the drink yourself to be sure what it takes.

If you want to drink alcohol, it is recommended that you previously eat something with carbohydrates, so that you can prevent the risk of hypoglycemia or low blood sugar levels, and monitor your glucose more frequently. Bear in mind that if you want to dance, as is usual at parties, the risk of hypoglycemia may be increased.

There is a risk of late hypoglycemia, which can appear up to 36 hours after drinking and be moderate or severe in people who have eaten little or nothing. In addition, alcohol intake hinders the perception of hypoglycemia, given the dizziness that it can cause, which is more risky.

Monitor your blood glucose before going to bed and eat something that contains carbohydrates to prevent hypoglycemia during sleep. You need to be on the lookout for glycemic control even several hours after drinking alcoholic beverages.

Exercise!

Physical activity plays a crucial role in managing diabetes and weight, especially on holidays. I advise you to do your exercise routine regularly and not to leave it. If you’ve eaten more calories than usual, you can regulate your blood sugar with activities like swimming, walking, soccer, and other aerobic and strength exercise activities, like weight lifting. Housework is also good allies for burning calories.

Enjoy the holidays!

Living with diabetes is not a limitation to enjoy the holidays. Living with loved ones and enjoying life is a determining factor for the physical and mental well-being of any person.

In order not to compromise your health this season, balance your diet and consumption of alcoholic beverages; excesses are not good for anyone. Do physical activity regularly, constantly monitor your glucose levels, and follow your drug treatment for diabetes control, as well as the instructions of your doctor, to the letter.

Happy Holidays!

