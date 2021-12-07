With this, what we want to tell you is that the best-known photo editor in the world gives us the opportunity to adjust and personalize your initial interface. If we take into account that the application is full of functions of all kinds, each user will have the preference of having some more in view than others. At first Photoshop by default shows us what Adobe considers to be the most common.

It is also true that depending on the level we have or the type of work, the elements in view in Photoshop can vary greatly. In fact, on many occasions we have surely found ourselves in a situation in which we have certain functions that we did not even know exist. To all this, we must add that with this program we can carry out a multitude of types of work related to design and photo editing. In fact, on certain occasions we will need to work accurately on some photos when measuring distances between elements, cutting accurately, etc.

Take exact measurements in Photoshop

For this, it is worth mentioning that the Adobe program offers some very interesting functions that are disabled. In this way we will have the possibility, as we mentioned before, to carry out measurements and more exact calculations while we edit our photos. For example, when cutting equal parts of an image or placing objects equidistant, we usually do it by eye.