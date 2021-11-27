Don't expect to see Master Chief's face in Halo games

When talking about iconic video game characters, the master Chief yes or yes is one of them. In general, the saga of Halo It is one of the most important in the industry, and surely the FPS genre would not be the same without it. However, despite his popularity and how familiar the community is with the series, we still don’t know exactly what this hero looks like and according to 343 Industries, we will never know.

As part of a recent quick question and answer session, Game Informer talked with Joseph Staten, creative director of Halo, and who does not see relevance to master Chief have a face behind the armor.

“I think it all depends on what your goals are, but when it comes to games, I think the anonymous hero is something important.”

The important thing here is that Staten mentions that at least in games, its authors will never address this issue. This could change completely in other productions, such as the series of Halo on Paramount +, that will premiere trailer in The Game Awards 2021. But in itself, everything indicates that the story of John-117, or at least his face, will remain a mystery in future generations of the franchise.

Editor’s note: I think Staten has a good point. There are characters that don’t necessarily need to be unmasked, and I think the Master Chief is one of them. I mean, at least in games, we can rest easy (or discontented) knowing that we will never see his true face. Or well, that’s what they say right now.

Via: Game Informer