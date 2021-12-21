Those hoping for another speculative Bitcoin (BTC) price drop are looking in the wrong place, suggests one of the industry’s best-known analysts.

In a discussion on Twitter on December 20, Willy Woo, creator of the on-chain data resource Woobull, said that popular retail exchanges will not cause a new BTC price drop.

US retail remains quiet

Woo was debating the odds of a new downside with veteran trader Peter Brandt, a commentator revered for calling Bitcoin price lows in recent years.

Brandt argued that the volume spikes that accompany price declines have been absent in December compared to previous episodes. As such, the “real” capitulation phase has yet to occur.

In response, Woo argued that speculative derivatives traders had cascaded to $ 41,800 earlier this month, while retail investors were still holding BTC.. As such, volume data from Coinbase or other retail platforms does not serve as a suitable indicator for an impending drop.

“That’s a Coinbase chart, the selling pressure comes from deleveraging in the futures markets, also more so in the Asian spot exchanges,” he wrote.

“Overall, there are still no signs of an on-chain sell-off (HODL investors are profiting, speculative investors are profiting). Sure enough, a consolidation under weak December liquidity.”

Implications of volume Key bottoms in $ BTC have occurred with high volume panic capitulation That has (yet ???) to happen Thoughts ??? pic.twitter.com/dYmDNADxuP – Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) December 20, 2021

Brandt seemed to recognize the nuance.

Open interest slides up

As Cointelegraph reported, meanwhile, Retail traders have been buying for the past few weeks, as evidenced by wallets with 1 BTC or less being added to their balances.

With the whales biding their time, derivatives appear to be regaining confidence, with Bitcoin futures open interest steadily increasing since the crash.

Bitcoin futures open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

Meanwhile, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is trading at its biggest discount to NAV in history this week.

