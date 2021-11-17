Don't expect more classics: Microsoft will stop adding games to its Xbox and Xbox 360 backward compatible list

Microsoft announced that it will stop adding classic Xbox and Xbox 360 video games to its list of backward compatible. We tell you everything in this note!

Microsoft celebrated 20 years of Xbox with the announcement of more than 70 classic video games that join the list of backward compatible for the new consoles. However, it seems that it will be the last, at least that’s what the Redmont giant announced.

Through a statement, the North American company declared that it will not add more backward compatible video games to Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S due to legal, technical and licensing issues. “While we remain focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to add new games to the catalog of the past due to legal, technical and licensing limitations.” said a spokesperson for Microsoft. “Thank you for being part of this journey with us.”

This news could be even more disappointing for fans expecting new video games from Xbox and Xbox 360 on the backward compatible list for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Just in case, we remind you that on November 15, some 76 titles were added, which we detail below:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia +

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

AR

AR 2: Project Origin

AR 3

AR Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. Dc universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Kaloki X Outpost

Quake Arena Arcade

W. – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

River

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

