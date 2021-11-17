Don't expect more classics: Microsoft will stop adding games to its Xbox and Xbox 360 backward compatible list

Microsoft announced that it will stop adding classic Xbox and Xbox 360 video games to its list of backward compatible. We tell you everything in this note!
Microsoft celebrated 20 years of Xbox with the announcement of more than 70 classic video games that join the list of backward compatible for the new consoles. However, it seems that it will be the last, at least that’s what the Redmont giant announced.
Through a statement, the North American company declared that it will not add more backward compatible video games to Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S due to legal, technical and licensing issues. “While we remain focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to add new games to the catalog of the past due to legal, technical and licensing limitations.” said a spokesperson for Microsoft. “Thank you for being part of this journey with us.”
This news could be even more disappointing for fans expecting new video games from Xbox and Xbox 360 on the backward compatible list for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Just in case, we remind you that on November 15, some 76 titles were added, which we detail below:
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia +
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- AR
- AR 2: Project Origin
- AR 3
- AR Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. Dc universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- NIER
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Kaloki X Outpost
- Quake Arena Arcade
- W. – Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- River
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast