The only way that exists right now to get one of the new phones of the American company is through the import from another country, since at the moment it is not possible to acquire it in Spain.

These phones are a trend in the sector due to their properties such as their exclusive processor and the capabilities of their camera. It is undoubtedly one of the terminals of the year, but do not cross your mind buy a Pixel 6 on Amazon .

As you can see their prices are disproportionately inflated well above its original cost. Specifically, according to the sales data provided by Google, the Pixel 6 will cost about 649 euros. While, on the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro model will reach the 899 euros. A quite distant figure compared to the value that Amazon offers in an imported way.

Nothing to worry about

If you want to get a Google device, but do not want to deposit such an amount of money, you do not have to worry. The company itself stated during the announcement that the arrival of the new Pixels would take place in two batches.

Unfortunately, Spain is not in the first print run that occurred on October 28, although the big G has confirmed that later will arrive in Spanish territory through the second. This is one way to avoid potential chip shortage problems.

The exact date of their arrival is still completely unknown. The firm led by Sundar Pichai announced that they would do it in 2022, but it is an unknown in which month it will do it.

Is it worth the wait?

The Pixel 6 is the hit on the table that many users were suing the brand. It’s a single device in its kind given its characteristics and that is what makes it so attractive.

However, given its import price, it is not advisable to get hold of it yet, since, perhaps in a few months we can get it at a much lower price. If, on the other hand, you have enough money and want to save yourself the wait, you are in front of one of the best mobiles that have been launched, so it will surely not disappoint you.