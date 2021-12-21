Adam Jenne, 38, donned that garment instead of a mask to illustrate the “absurdity” of the rule that requires wearing a mask on airplanes due to covid-19, as explained to the channel NBC2 News.

For him, it makes no sense to ask passengers to wear face masks until the plane reaches its cruising altitude, if they can then take them off to eat or drink.

A video filmed by another passenger and broadcast by local media shows the moment when United Airlines staff inform Jenne that she will not be able to travel with the red thong on her face.

The man then asks why he cannot fly, and when they answer that he is not complying with the rules, he leaves his seat, resigned.

In an interview with NBC2 NewsJenne compared herself to the Afro-American civil rights movement icon Rosa Parks, who refused to give up her seat to a white man on an Alabama bus in 1955.

“Everything that has caused a change in this country has started with ordinary people”he told the news channel. “Rosa Parks was not famous. She changed the course of history.”

According to Jenne, his expulsion from the flight caused several passengers to leave the plane in solidarity.

In the video you can see how at least one of them asks to get off the device after the incident.

United Airlines issued a statement about what happened.

“The client was clearly not complying with the federal mandate on face masks and We appreciate our team addressing the issue on the ground prior to take-off., avoiding any potential disruption on the air, “reads the text, published by NBC2 News.