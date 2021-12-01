Nov 30, 2021 at 8:27 PM CET

Artur Lopez

Donny Van de Beek’s nightmare at Old Trafford could have its denouement in the upcoming January winter market. According to The Telegraph, the addition of Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United’s interim manager will trigger the sale of several footballers. The German coach will take advantage of the upcoming transfer window to tweak the squad, asserting the maxim of ‘letting out before entering’.

The two names that have appeared on the scene are his own Dutch midfielder, and that of Dean henderson. Both had little participation in the plans of the previous manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at this start of the campaign. The goalkeeper has once again lost the title in favor of a David De Gea who, in his maximum splendor, drives away any debate over United’s goal.

Both the goalkeeper and the midfielder see with good a way out that they anxiously seek, in pursuit of adding minutes and regain the lost place in their respective teams in England and the Netherlands for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. That is their asset, the good will to leave the club. However, the contract of the two footballers expires in the summer of 2025, so it will not be so easy to find an accommodation for them to recover sensations. At 24, both players still have to give their best.

Van de Beek, only 60 minutes in the Premier 2021/22

Donny Van de Beek barely accumulates 60 minutes divided into four substitutions in the Premier League, and another 115 minutes in three games played in the Champions League. Since his signing for the ‘Red Devils’ he never managed to gain a place in the line-ups. The 2020/21 season only accumulated 509 minutes in the English League, diluted even more in this beginning of the 2021/22 campaign.

For his part, Dean Henderson had bad fortune after dismounting De Gea from the title last year. English fell injured in the hip when he was going to play Euro 2020, which added to a contagion by Covid-19 harmed him in the race to occupy the goal of Manchester United in the current season.