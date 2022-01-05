Jan 04, 2022 at 20:31 CET

Competition within the same team is the bread and butter of the big clubs and more so if for the same position you have two goalkeepers of the stature of Donnarumma Y Keylor Navas, as in the PSG. Choosing the incumbent is not an easy task, nor is assuming the substitute.

In recent weeks, the French press has speculated about the bad relationship between the two, something that the Italian has flatly denied: “I am very comfortable. I have a very good relationship with Keylor Navas. We are friends. From the outside, they try to create problems while everything is going well. In any club there is competition & rdquor ;.

“In Paris I have more pressure than in Milan, I am in a club that wants to win everything. This is only the beginning. My ambition has not changed: It is to win, win and win“he added. Pochettino has opted for the rotation of the two goalkeepers, while Navas has 15 starts, Gianluigi has 12.