Tiaras and dresses are back at the palace. The President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella is on a state visit to Madrid. The reason for his trip was to attend the XIV Cotec Europ meeting together with the President of the Republic of Portuguesa.

If in the morning the Kings have officially received you with Military Honors at the Royal Palace of Madrid tonight Their Majesties the Kings have offered a Gala dinner in their Honor at the Royal Palace of Madrid.





After many months without a gala dinner, where jewels are always the main protagonists, today they have returned to the Royal Palace. For this special night, the queen has opted for a Giorgio Armani long black premiere dress, a model with a striking sweetheart neckline and straps that reveal her stringy arms. A design with a marked waist, as elegant as it is sensual, that it looks so impeccable.









Very special jewels





A style that has been completed with impressive jewels belonging to the royal jeweler. A spectacular and eye-catching tiara that he premiered at the gala dinner in honor of the President of China and his wife in November 2018, a piece made of platinum, pearls and diamonds, worn for the first time by Queen Sofía (gift from King Don Juan Carlos) in 2006, on a visit to Norway.





The chaton necklace, a piece of diamonds from the passing lot, which goes from queen to queen, and which was worn for the first time in Japan at the enthronement of Naruhito in October 2019, and matching bracelet are particularly striking. As earrings, she has chosen very small and discreet ones with a diamond, which we have seen on more occasions and have also been worn by Princess Eleanor. His inseparable ring of Karen hallam who has completed his imposing outfit at night.

Also noteworthy is the brooch, another gem also from the passing lot. One piece with pearls and diamonds.





Photos | Gtres