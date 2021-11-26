Doña Letizia debuts a perfect wedding guest dress

After two very intense days and especially a very busy day, the state trip ends with a reception offered by Their Majesties the Kings of Spain in honor of Their Majesties Carlos Gustavo and Silvia of Sweden.

These days, Doña Letizia has left us looks impeccable, like last night’s surprise with an H&M design or Pedro del Hierro’s impeccable powder pink dress this morning. Tonight she has released a simple classic style dress, less flashy than the designs of these days.

Doña Letizia has opted for a dress midi in teal signed by Cherubina. A custom-made design for His Majesty from the Sevillian firm for which he has already bet on more occasions, included in this trip with a beautiful headdress. A dress wrap Made in double crepe, crossed neckline finished in ‘V’, draped waist and crossed skirt also.

A look that has been completed with its inseparable black leather pumps from Prada, green python wallet by Lidia Faro and black diamond pave and brilliant earrings by Grisogono, that are perfectly appreciated thanks to their hair gathered in a bun with an informal touch. A jewel that we have already seen on more occasions. In its outfit his inseparable ring of Karen Hallam.





Photos | Gtres