The plan for Saturday Night of the Kings: a night at the opera. Don Felipe and Doña Letizia have presided over the premiere of the opera “Parténope” by Georg Friedrich Händel tonight at the Teatro Real, for the first time in a stage version in Spain. A work with which Händel creates a mix between serious and comic opera. An opera in which women are the ones who rule in a tangle of love and revenge in the Paris of the 1920s. Under the directions: Musical by Ivor Bolton and Stage by Christopher Alden.

As in each of his appearances we look at him outfit of the queen, who on this occasion has opted for an elegant look in black.

In Jared Doña Letizia looks so stylish with the knitted dress that you are going to want to have in your closet





Doña Letizia has opted for tonight for a style in black consisting of a tight knit top with a touch glitter sleeveless with which her fibrous arms can be appreciated, combined with high-waisted black pants and wide leg. A very sophisticated premiere two-piece.





A perfect look that he has combined with a spectacular clutch from Tod’s, a piece in black with a diamond-shaped closure detail of diamonds that he has had in his dressing room for years, black ankle boots of Magrit and its earrings Chandelier by Yanes, in white gold and diamonds.





Photos | Gtres