Domino's Pizza wants to attract new employees with a Switch

The pandemic caused millions of people around the world to lose their jobs, and now that things are slowly returning to normal, there are many vacancies to fill. Dominos Pizza in particular, it claims to have about 7 thousand jobs available in Australia, and to attract potential candidates, they will be offering free pizza and a Nintendo switch to a lucky worker.

Talking with 9Now, David Burness, CEO of the Australian division of Domino’s Pizza, said that with this initiative they seek to attract new candidates:

“We are really offering any successful candidate the chance to win a Nintendo Switch and free pizza for one year, so whoever that person is, they will be very popular with their friends. Most of them would be part-time or casual jobs, but we also have a strong promotion principle within the company. “

Obviously, this will only apply in Australia, so don’t ever quit your current job just for the chance to earn a Switch and free pizza for one year. Burness He did not elaborate on the type of job candidates should apply for, but everything indicates that this applies to all levels within the company.

Previously, Dominos Pizza has already been involved in the gaming scene, particularly for some comments they made about Halo Infinite last year.

Editor’s note: Well, it is certainly a rather peculiar proposal, but it also sounds like an easy way to attract many employees who could apply, and after seeing that they did not win the Switch, they quit instantly. Sure, the free pizza is also a good incentive to apply, but personally, I would prefer the Switch.

Via: 9Now