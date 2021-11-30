Complaints against brands on social media are becoming more and more common. It is very normal to see on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and even TikTok complaints from users of various food brands, supermarkets or even digital shopping pages complaining about the service received when purchasing a product digitally.

Such is the case of a complaint that circulates through the social network Twitter, where it states that a branch of Domino’s Pizza in Mexico, charged the customer for the food and never sent it to his home, responding by calling that “the address was incorrect ”.

“@dominosmx They are really an unfortunate provider of food, unusual and shameless service, today I ordered a pizza 5:22 pm, I never arrived, 5 calls to their branch and they only made fun saying that my address was incorrect, when on several occasions they have delivered ”, denounces the user @ Gpa1119Monky in a tweet.

However, the affected user made a second comment where he assured that his “ annoyance ”was because they“ charged ”and did not receive the product, much less the“ refund ”. “Terrible attention from the supposed Manager named Cesar. Not to mention your warranty lies, but this I will take @Profeco so that they intervene in a complaint ”, details the tweet.

Good morning Gpa1119Monky, we are sorry for the bad experience, share us by DM the detail of what happened along with the image of your complete confirmation email and the date of what happened. Notice of Privacy: https://t.co/YNmCs3uGvE Greetings! 💙🍕 – Domino’s Pizza (@dominosmx) November 29, 2021

@dominosmx And the annoyance of course is because they charged me and I never received the product and even less my refund, terrible attention from the supposed Manager named Cesar.

Not to mention your warranty lies, but this I will take @Profeco to intervene in a complaint pic.twitter.com/0qSsfPHOgw – monky (@ Gpa1119Monky) November 29, 2021

Domino`s Pizza responded to the customer’s complaint, regretting what happened and asking the user for the corresponding data of their order, to follow up and clarify the complaint to the brand.

There are many food brands that have converted their physical sales in a branch to transactions through their eCommerce,

Online or App sales have increased in recent years in Mexico and more with the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can also read: