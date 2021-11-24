The movie Jurassic World: Dominion will begin with 5 shocking minutes that we can see online in high quality.

Jurassic World: Dominion It will start with a long sequence that occurred 65 million years ago when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. We can see a lot of species and there is a big fight between a Acrocanthosaurus and a Tyrannosaurus rex, the result is that the T-rex he dies and an insect takes the opportunity to bite him and suck his blood. Making a reference to the mosquito that they found preserved in amber from which they extracted the DNA of the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park (1993). Then there is a time jump to the present and another T-rex He attacks people in a drive-in movie while a helicopter tries to shoot him down.

Here we leave you the first 5 minutes of Jurassic World: Dominion on-line.

What do you think? What has surprised me most without a doubt is that the Tyrannosaurus rex have hair, at least that of the past, because in the present he has skin as we have always seen it until now in the cinema. In addition, the type of deterrents Diplodocus, Apatosaurus or Camarasaurus They were so big and had such a small brain that you shouldn’t notice an insect landing on your skin so fast. But aside from that, the recreation is perfect.

What will the movie be about?

Jurassic World: Dominion will continue the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), therefore dinosaurs are free by nature and there is a great debate about what to do with them. Also, many people have captive specimens and are experimenting with them, so any genetic mix they can think of could come into being.

Directed by Colin trevorrow, in the cast stand out Chris pratt as Owen Grady, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Bryce dallas howard as Claire Dearing, Jeff goldblum like Ian Malcolm, Sam neill as Alan Grant, Laura dern as Ellie Sattler, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice smith like Franklin Webb, Omar sy as Barry Sembène and Kristoffer Polaha like Wyatt Huntley.

Jurassic World: Dominion It will be released on June 10, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing the movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.