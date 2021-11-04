Financial dollars have already been trading above $ 200 for a week. Photo: Maximiliano Luna

The free dollar rose one peso in the first operations of this Thursday and thus reached $ 200 for the first time in its history. The ticket in the informal market thus doubles the price of the official dollar.

With today’s progress, the banknote in the informal market has gained more than 20.5% so far this year, while the exchange gap that separates its price from the value at which the wholesale dollar is operated in the formal market it is already 100%, that is, it practically doubles the formal price.

In the wholesale market, the price also touches a psychological barrier. According to operators, in the first transactions of the day the official wholesaler was offered at $ 99.99, just one cent of the $ 100. And maintaining the slow pace of advance of that price costs the Central Bank reserves.

“In the first three days of November, the monetary authority had to have its own resources of about USD 150 million to compensate for the insufficiency of the genuine supply, which seasonally declines at this time of year. Official sales at the beginning of the month are still somewhat below what was sold in the first days of last month, but this circumstance does not allow us to venture the same final result for November. The wholesale exchange rate accumulates a rise of nineteen cents this week, a correction lower than the twenty-six cents of the same period of the previous week, a figure that confirms that the management strategy of the evolution of the dollar remains unchanged, unchanged. signs that it will be altered in the short term at least, “wrote Gustavo Quintana of PR Corredores de Cambio.

Meanwhile, the Buenos Aires stock market session lost ground on Thursday due to expected sales due to profit taking, after the market climbed to its maximum record in the last four days before hedging due to the imminent mid-term elections.

The S&P Merval index of Buenos Aires lost 0.62%, to 91,520.32 units after 11 in the morning, after increasing 7.9% in the previous four rounds and scoring its historical high at 92,124.21 points on Wednesday.

This price retraction was also in line with other regional markets, following the stance of the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

The Fed said Wednesday that it will start cutting its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to finish them in 2022, but maintained its view that high inflation will be “transitory” and likely not require a quick rise in interest rates.

