The Buenos Aires Stock Market falls 16.8% so far in 2018. (NA)

The dollar in the informal market gained 2 pesos to reach $ 198.50 per unit, while implicit bond prices lost some ground. The advance of the price of the currency occurs in a round of losses for Argentine stocks, which show the majority of losses both in the local market and abroad, while the world awaits the end of the meeting of the Federal Reserve of the States States that will take place this afternoon and that is large enough to affect almost any financial asset in the world.

The free dollar added his second consecutive wheel of advancement. Although the movements are small, the rises seem to anticipate the end of the downtrend that dominated that square during the first fortnight of the month.. Dollar sales by employers who have to pay Christmas bonuses and companies facing tax due dates, a common downward force every year-end.

The implicit prices in sovereign bonds, the MEP dollar and the dollar counted with liquidation, moved slightly higher at the opening due to hedging purchases but closed lower. The liqui traded at $ 199.90 while the MEP was at $ 191.95 per unit.

Meanwhile, the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange operated with a majority of losses on Wednesday in a place that is going through a virtual waiting time, attentive to news about the slow negotiations of the country with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a millionaire debt.

Leading S&P Merval Index lost 1.5% mid-afternoon, after gaining 0.28% in the previous session, and was at 80,939 points. “The market presented a short-lived rebound in anticipation of an understanding with the IMF,” said settlement and clearing agent Neix.

Investors are also awaiting the presentation to Congress of the 2022 budget and a delayed ‘multi-year’ economic plan, amid speculation of a potential rate hike after knowing the inflation in November.

The Country risk fell 9 units to 1,689 points, after a day in which public securities in dollars had general falls but there were two increases that allowed the indicator to fall.

“The CER-adjusting bonds they suffered generalized casualties, with the exception of PR13 and TX24. On the other hand, sovereign dollar bondsBoth local and foreign legislation closed mostly with slight drops, with the exception of GD30D with a rise of 1.48% and GD35D which ended up 2%. In this way, the latter led to a decrease in the risk country by 0.5% towards 1,688 points ”, he explained Priscilla Bruno, analyst of Rava Stock Market.

In the rest of the region, the country risk was located with slight increases in the case of Brazil (338 basis points) and Panama (179) and with decreases in Ecuador (849), Colombia (342), Mexico (219), Peru (141) and Uruguay (135). In Venezuela, the country risk rose 4.15% to 44,875 basis points.

Markets on hold

The New York markets opened today with negative results and its main index, the industrial Dow Jones, fell 0.36% to settle at 35,416.07 points.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq technology index fell 0.27% and 0.54% respectively, according to the Bloomberg agency.

Investors await the completion of the monetary meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed) where its president, Jerome powell, will give a press conference this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Argentine time. The entity is expected to announce an acceleration of the reduction of its asset purchase program, established during the coronavirus pandemic to stimulate the economy, against an inflation that marked a record in 39 years according to the latest data from November.

This shift in Fed policy will pave the way for an interest rate hike next year, the first since 2018.

