The American dollar it is quoted at 09:00 hours at 796.12 Chilean pesos, which represents a slight change of -0.08% compared to the previous day.

In relation to the last seven days, the American dollar registers an ascent of 0.15%, so that for a year it still maintains an increase in the 9.42%. With respect to past dates, accumulate three sessions in a row in negative digits. The volatility of the last seven days shows a clearly lower behavior than the volatility shown in the last year’s figures, presenting itself as a value with less changes than expected lately.

In the last year, the American dollar it has been paid at a maximum of 825.92 Chilean pesos, while its lowest level has been 694.88 Chilean pesos. The American dollar it is positioned closer to its value than to the minimum.

Click here to check the latest news