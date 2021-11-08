The American dollar It is negotiated at 09:00 hours at Canadian $ 1.25, so that it implied a rise of 0.15% compared to the 1.24 Canadian dollars of the previous day.

If we consider the data from the last week, the American dollar registers an increase of 0.43%; but for a year there is still a decrease in the 2.29%. In relation to the variations of this day with respect to past days, with this data it cuts the flat streak that it had in the two previous days. As for the volatility of the last dates, it is 3.88%, which is a figure clearly lower than the annual volatility data (5.99%), so its price is showing less changes than expected in recent dates .

In the annual photo, the American dollar it has been paid at a maximum of C $ 1.29, while its lowest level has been C $ 1.20. The American dollar it is closer to its value than to the minimum.

