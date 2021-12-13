At the beginning of the day the American dollar is paid at 10:00 a.m. at 6.82 bolivianos, which implied an increase of 1.31% when compared to 6.73 bolivianos the day before.

In the last week, the American dollar records a rise in 1.57% and in interannual terms it still maintains an increase in 0.98%. In relation to previous days, the tables turned with respect to the previous day, where a decrease of 0.2% was noted, proving incapable of establishing a clear trend lately. Regarding the volatility of the last days, it is higher than the data obtained for the last year (12.09%), which indicates that the value experiences greater changes than the general trend.

In the annual photo, the American dollar it has reached a maximum of 6.86 bolivianos, while its lowest level has been 6.68 bolivianos. The American dollar it is closer to its maximum than to its minimum.

