This is possibly the most difficult analysis I have written in my 6 years at SomosXbox. A few weeks ago I asked innocently on Twitter if the fact that Doki Doki: Literature Club Plus! it was billed as a psychological horror game was some kind of joke, a joke that the community agreed to follow in order to vacillate the staff. A few days later and in view of the responses I got, we asked Serenity Forge and Team Salvato for a review code, and well, here I am. Welcome to Doki Doki review: Literature Club Plus! on Xbox.

To be honest … The best thing I can do in the face of this analysis is recommend that you play Doki Doki: Literature Club Plus! Since it is difficult to talk about the game without falling into spoilers, so I will try to be as general as possible. If you are one of those who have played it and you notice that information is missing, think about what would happen if I talk about certain topics that you did not know before playing it, even so … Well, you will see.

A unique visual novel

Doki Doki: Literature Club Plus! is a visual novel in which we take control of a male character in a normal day of his life, accompanying Sayori, our childhood friend. Sayori is a laughing girl, animated and dying because we join one of her latest projects: a literature club.

Justly is the literature that Doki Doki plays with: Literature Club Plus! at all times, with subliminal messages and double meanings, although it is clear that the main objective of the game is that we can link up with the 4 girls from the reading club, right? Because it is clear that the fact that 4 girls of the most sympathetic, attractive and adorable fight for us it is not indicative of anything that should make us suspicious.

SUSPICION. EVERYTHING IS A LIE. DO NOT BELIEVE HIS WORDS.

The aforementioned Sayori is joined by Monika, the president of the club, and two other members: Natsuki and Yuri. Each one has a peculiar personality. While Sayori is the outgoing and funny girl we have mentioned, Yuri is introverted and very cut, while Natsuki is a daddy’s girl but very adorable. For his part. Monika, is the popular, athletic and most beautiful girl of the group. The perfect girl, wow.

An adorable? adventure

The basis of Doki Doki: Literature Club Plus! resides in a visual novel where most of the time we will be reading text, but because we are in a literature club we will be “forced” to write poems. The grace of these poems is that we will have to choose words within a selection, so that each type of word will be more akin to each girl in the literature club.

Choosing words we will have the girls tell us what they think the next day, when delivering the poem and which of them feels more identified. As we have written, the conversations will go accordingly. From there, the plot will change nuances according to our affinity with the girls, having scenes with each of them and knowing them more thoroughly.

Of course, Doki Doki: Literature Club Plus! hides a much deeper plot than we can tell youBut the main mechanics are based on that: write poems, make decisions and contemplate the consequences.

But what are you talking about? The consequences are up to ME.

To enjoy the full experience, what I recommend is that you do not stop playing. At first it may seem like the game is over, but that’s just the beginning. Start over. And again. And another … You will understand.

But don’t spoil them. I’ll be the one to tell you everything, but in due time.

The fact is that as I have already told you, talk about the plot of Doki Doki: Literature Club Plus! It is very complicated, but what I can say is that I was surprised and quite shocked, even knowing that I could expect something very different from what can be expected from a schoolgirl game and a book club.

Doki Doki Review: Literature Club Plus! – A special, localized and improved experience

Doki Doki: Literature Club Plus! supposes the arrival of the mythical PC game to consoles, adapted with its quirks so that it can remain just as haunting, with environments and designs enhanced in high definition. In addition, it is located in full Spanish, something that we should be grateful for since the work done by the localization team is excellent due to the peculiarity of the game and all the unique characteristics that must be transferred.

In this improved version we also have 6 stories (and a secret one) where we can investigate the relationships between the 4 girls, in a classic visual novel style of play, without the peculiarities of the main game. Even so, That extra content is appreciated for those who want more.

The peculiarity of its plot, how well everything is spun, the topics that are covered, the unconventional narrative and the enormous replayability, make us face one of those little masterpieces that sneak into a multitude of indie or AA games and that they often hide among the big names. Doki Doki: Literature Club Plus! It is a special game, not suitable for everyone, especially if we suffer from depression, anxiety or are going through a bad time in our life. But without a doubt, it is an experience that you will not find in any other video game.

I’m glad you finished giving the badge, Dani. Honestly, I was sick of reading you. Let’s see, the game has been good for me, I will not deny it, but it is true that I still need something. Right, reader? Let’s see if you thought I didn’t know that you bothered to read this …