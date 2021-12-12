A dogma among Catholic network users has begun to go viral, after reporting the sensitive death of Vicente Fernández on the day the Virgin of Guadalupe is celebrated among the Catholic community, who remembered a singer, with an unparalleled career in the music industry. Mexican music.

The incident has been taken advantage of by Catholic faithful, who have begun to associate his death with the celebration of the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, the date on which her appearance is commemorated on the Tepeyac hill, where the Basilica is currently located and which serves as meeting point for hundreds of thousands of pilgrims, who come on this date making the celebration a moment of great impact in social conversation.

Dogma goes viral

The conversation on social networks has been unleashed this Sunday after the death of Vicente Fernández and a dogma associates his death with the celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe, since the event coincides with December 12, a key date for the Catholic community.

Within social networks, important personalities such as bright Star, with more than eight million followers on Twitter, or Margaret Zavala, with more than one million 500 thousand followers on this social network, have recognized that his death is a pleasant coincidence with the day on which the Guadalupe’s Virgin, ensuring that she will light your way.

Carlos rivera, with more than 800 thousand followers and Santiago Creel, With more than 168 thousand followers, they have joined this viral dogma, where they positively associate the death of Fernández with the commemoration of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

It is important to see the tone of the social conversation on December 12, as it denotes how important social networks are for religion and the activism that believers carry out on these platforms. In the case of the Catholic community and the dogma that they have promoted associating Vicente Fernández with the Virgin of Guadalupe is an element of great value, to understand the resources that religions currently have to integrate with the current user.

I am sorry for the departure of my beloved Vicente Fernández. It leaves a huge hole in my soul and in that of all Mexicans. Having shared so many moments with him is my great joy. Keep flying Chente beloved, the Virgin of Guadalupe lights your way. Hug your family 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/WCRspCn02H – Lucero (@LuceroMexico) December 12, 2021

Vicente Fernández dies on the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe to whom he sang las mañanitas so many times. With gratitude for his love for Mexico, expressed in his vocation, we bid him farewell – Margarita Zavala (@Mzavalagc) December 12, 2021

Our last GREAT LEGEND of Mexican music is gone. “The King” Vicente Fernández. Surely he has reached heaven singing with mariachis to serenade our Virgin of Guadalupe. I hug with my heart to all your family especially my dear @alexoficial 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/aDBQnei19s – Carlos Rivera (@_CarlosRivera) December 12, 2021

I am very sorry for the death of Don Vicente Fernández, who put the name of our beloved Mexico very high beyond its borders.

Always simple, warm: a great human being.

He leaves on a very Mexican day, the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

RIP pic.twitter.com/Emzz9TAo3Y – Santiago Creel (@SantiagoCreelM) December 12, 2021

Social media marketing and faith

The religious social media marketing It is a very complete subject, because it rethinks the strategies that are followed in this discipline and points to increasingly daring and grounded objectives to everything that has to do with a religion, from which it is possible to determine the capacity of personalities within of these communities and not only that, it is increasingly committed to elements, which manage to define the role of religious institutions and the role they play in understanding what motivates a person from the spiritual communicated by social networks.

As expected, a common element in the social conversation has to do with the bet that is generated in social networks and that we have seen with very important cases, as happened with Pope Francis, who is one of the key personalities in this medium. Thanks to his Twitter account that operates in various languages ​​and patents the importance of the social channel in the religious faithful, which is connected to networks.

A very important element is also revealed and it is the activism carried out by the faithful to a religion and how these tasks end up becoming a matter not only of study, but also of greater identification with network users.

